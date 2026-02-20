Planning To Marry In Gujarat? Your Parents Will Now Be Notified

The landscape of marriage registration in Gujarat is set for a major transformation. Following demands from several community groups, the state government has introduced a proposal that brings the "family unit" directly into the legal documentation of a marriage.

Announced by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the amendment to the Gujarat Registration of Marriages Act seeks to replace the current system with a high-scrutiny, multi-step verification process.

The "Parental Declaration" Clause

The most striking feature of the proposal is the requirement for a "Declaration" by the bride and groom. Couples will now have to state on record whether their parents are aware of the union.

This isn't just a formality, the Assistant Registrar is tasked with notifying the parents of both parties within 10 working days using the contact details provided in the application. From Aadhar cards of the parents to the "Kankotri" (wedding invitation), the paper trail required is now more exhaustive than ever.

The 30-Day Rule

The days of immediate or short-term registration may be over. The proposed rules dictate a mandatory 30-day period between the application and the final issuance of the certificate. During this time, all data, including wedding photographs and witness details, will be uploaded to a centralised State Government Online Portal. This shift ensures that every marriage is recorded digitally, providing a transparent, state-wide audit trail.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "In future, there will be a portal wherein when a couple applies for marriage registration, immediately through WhatsApp and message their parents will be notified as well. This will save the sentiments of parents. And the rights of everyone."

Balancing Tradition And Discomfort

While the government maintains that this "consultative approach" incorporates feedback from various communities who sought these changes, the road ahead may be bumpy.

The proposal itself acknowledges a delicate balance: while the rules aim for transparency and parental involvement, there is an underlying recognition that some lawmakers and the couples themselves might find these mandatory notifications uncomfortable. With a 30-day public feedback period currently underway, the state waits to see if these "valid objections" will reshape the final law.