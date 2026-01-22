Gujarat Maritime Board Officer Shoots Wife, Then Dies By Suicide

A man shot his wife and later died by suicide inside their apartment in Ahmedabad. According to the police, the couple had been married for only two months.

The victims have been identified as Yashrajsinh Gohil, a Class-I officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board, and his wife Rajeshwari Gohil. According to police, an argument took place between them inside their home on Wednesday night, during which Yashrajsinh used his licensed revolver to shoot Rajeshwari.

After the firing, Yashrajsinh called the 108 emergency service, and the attending doctor declared Rajeshwari dead on arrival.

Police said that once the emergency team left the flat, Yashrajsinh went into another room and shot himself with the same firearm, dying on the spot.

Yashrajsinh was the nephew of former Gujarat Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi expressed grief over the deaths and said the family was deeply affected.

"The entire family is in a state of shock. The family of Shaktisinh Gohil ji is in a state of shock. It is an extremely painful situation for the family," Doshi said.

He added, "I knew Yashraj personally, and he was a very happy-go-lucky person. He recently passed the maritime board exams and was posted as an officer. He was also preparing for the UPSC exams. The couple was living very happily and was, in fact, planning to go abroad for a vacation. Yashraj had a habit of playing with his revolver. He mistakenly misfired, and the bullet hit his wife. He immediately called 108. When the 108 team arrived at his home and examined his wife, she had already died. Officials told Yashraj that his wife was no more. He was so taken aback and in such a state of shock that he picked up the same revolver and shot himself."

Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police are speaking to family members and verifying details such as the firearm licence and the 108 call records to understand the full sequence of events.

(With inputs from IANS)