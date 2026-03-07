Gujarat Adds 150 Drugs To Essential List, Doubles Free Medicines In Government Hospitals

The number of medicines and surgical items provided free of cost in government hospitals across Gujarat has doubled in the last two years, increasing from 717 to 1,479 following the addition of 150 new drugs to the state's Essential Drugs List (EDL).

Reacting to the revision on Saturday, state BJP chief spokesperson Dr Anil Patel said the expansion of the list by the state Health Department has significantly increased the range of medicines available free of cost to patients at government healthcare facilities across the state.

"The increase reflects the state government's effort to expand access to treatment for patients in both rural and urban areas. Two years ago, around 717 medicines were being provided free of cost as essential drugs in Gujarat. With the addition of 150 new medicines, the number has now doubled to 1,479," he said.

He said the medicines and surgical items included in the EDL will be available free of cost to patients at primary health centres, civil hospitals and hospitals attached to government medical colleges across the state.

Dr Patel said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that patients from economically weaker sections are able to access treatment without financial strain.

"The government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is working with the resolve to provide quality treatment at the doorstep to villagers, the poor, farmers and the middle class," he said.

He added that the expansion of the list includes medicines for the treatment of serious and long-term illnesses.

"By including medicines for major and long-term diseases such as heart ailments, cancer, neurological disorders and mental illnesses in the EDL, the government has helped reduce the financial burden on middle-class and poor families," he said.

Dr Patel also said the addition of more anti-infective medicines, respiratory drugs and medical devices reflects the government's focus on strengthening treatment facilities in public hospitals.

"The state government is committed to providing modern and the best possible treatment to patients," he said.

He further noted that the health department reviews the drugs formulary every year to keep it updated and aligned with evolving medical requirements.

"The practice of reviewing the drugs formulary annually and updating it in accordance with the times is commendable," he said.

