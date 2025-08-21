Massive Protest In Ahmedabad Over School Murder, Over 500 Booked For Vandalism

The protests against the murder of a Class 10 student by a junior at a private school in Ahmedabad continued on Friday, with the student wing of the opposition Congress clashing with the city police and several of them being detained on charges of disrupting law and order.

On Thursday, a mob ransacked the Seventh Day Adventist School premises and thrashed its staff after the student, Nayan Santani, was stabbed by a Class 8 junior during a minor scuffle on Tuesday.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday staged massive protests, demanding that the school be shut down. Several members were detained as they tried to storm the school premises.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad also staged protests. Around 200 schools in Maninagar, Khokhara and Isanpur areas remained shut as part of a bandh call given by the outfit.

The student was stabbed with a knife outside the school building after school hours; CCTV footage of the attack showed the victim. The accused was spotted by a security guard after he tried to flee from behind the building.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered and the accused student has been detained.

The victim's family alleged the school did not call the ambulance on time and that a water tanker was summoned to wash away the blood's stains in an alleged bid to destroy evidence. There was no reaction from the school on the allegations at the time of filing this report.

The school administration has filed a police complaint in connection with the vandalism at its premises. Over 500 people have been booked on charges of rioting, assault and causing damages in the case, sources said.

Meanwhile, the accused confessed to the crime in his chats with a friend over Instagram. The chats, which have gone viral, showed the accused's friend telling him that he should not have killed his senior. The friend also tells him to go "underground" for a few days in order to avoid getting caught.

