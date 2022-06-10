Protests In Gujarat's Vadodara, Ahmedabad Over Prophet Remarks

Protesters gathered near a road and shouted slogans against Nupur Sharma. (Representational)

Demanding immediate arrest of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged objectionable remarks about Prophet Mohammad, protests were held in some areas of Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Vadodara cities on Friday.

Shops and markets in Dariyapur and Karanj areas here remained shut as part of the protest. In Dariyapur, several Muslim men and teenagers gathered on the main road with placards proclaiming love for Prophet Mohammad and demanding the arrest of Sharma.

They said Nupur Sharma, and others who make such statements, must be charged under provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Former councillor Hasan Khan Pathan said Ms Sharma's remarks had hurt Muslims across the world but the government was yet to take any action against her.

"There was no bandh call from any Muslim outfit today, but people voluntarily shut their shops out of anger, and many have come out on the streets to protest," Mr Pathan told reporters.

Police officials said shops in most parts of the old city remained open and the day went off normally in other areas, such as Kalupur.

"Almost 80 per cent shops in Kalupur were open. Our teams are patrolling the area. There have been no incidents of any unrest during the day," said Zone III Deputy Commissioner of Police Sushil Agraval.

In Gorwa area of Vadodara city, protesters gathered near a road and shouted slogans against Nupur Sharma.