Police Lathi-Charge At Anti-Citizenship Act Protesters In Ahmedabad

Police on Thursday lathi-charged some people who gathered in Sardar Baug area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.

A police official said they dispersed the protesters to maintain law and order as those who had gathered were not given permission to hold the protest.

The protest was organised by Left parties, including the CPI and CPI(M), and organisations associated with them.

"We had not given permission for this protest. We dispersed them to maintain law and order," a police official said.