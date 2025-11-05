Year After Murder By Wife, Lover, Man's Body Found Buried In Kitchen

A year after he was killed by his wife and her lover, a man's remains were found buried inside his house in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Bihar native Mohammed Israil Akbarali Ansari had a love marriage with Rubi in 2015 and they moved away from their village in Siwan district. He worked as a mason in Ahmedabad and lived with their two children.

Ansari was allegedly posing as an obstacle in the love affair between Rubi and Imran Akbarbhai Vaghela. Additionally, he would subject his wife to physical abuse. Rubi, Vaghela and two others attacked her husband with a knife, which led to his death.

The accused then dug a pit under the kitchen platform of Rubi and Ansari's house, buried the body and covered it with cement and tiles.

A year later, the Crime Branch arrested Vaghela and during interrogation, he led cops to the location where Ansari was buried. During the process of exhuming the body, its remains, including bones, tissues, and hair, were found.

A case has been registered against the accused for murder and destruction of evidence, and an investigation has been initiated. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest Rubi and the two other accused.

With inputs from Mahendra Pratap