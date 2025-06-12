7 Indian-Origin Men Held In Canada For Drug Smuggling: "Links To Anti-India Activities"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Nine individuals, including seven of Indian origin, were arrested in Ontario for cocaine smuggling.

The police seized 479 kg of cocaine worth $48 million during a year-long investigation.

The drug network reportedly had links to anti-India activities and utilized trucking routes for transport. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Nine people, including seven Indian-origin men, have been arrested in Canada's Ontario over the alleged smuggling of cocaine and possession of arms. The police action came following a year-long probe under the project 'Pelican', which led to a seizure of 479 kg of cocaine bricks worth CAD $50 million (approximately Rs 299.3 crore).

According to Peel Regional Police, the nine accused were arrested while they were trying to smuggle cocaine into the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) from the US. The drug bust was the largest one in the department's history.

The drug trafficking network was linked to anti-India activities and had Khalistani links, according to sources.

The probe found the network exploited commercial trucking routes between the US and Canada to transport narcotics. They have ties to Mexican cartels and US-based distributors, the Peel police said.

What Probe Found

The investigation into the cocaine smuggling operation started in June 2024. By November, Peel Regional Police was working with partners, including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and the US Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Task Force in Detroit and identified multiple individuals, trucking companies, and storage sites linked to the operation.

Project Pelican marks the largest drug bust in our service's history, with nearly $50 million in cocaine seized and a major transnational organized crime network dismantled.



This success was made possible through @PeelPolice's outstanding collaboration with @CanBorder, DEA,… pic.twitter.com/lkhpgxfupd — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 10, 2025

Between February and May 2025, CBSA intercepted a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, which led to the seizure of 127 kilograms of cocaine concealed in the trailer and the arrest of the driver. Probe agencies also intercepted another truck at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, which led to the seizure of 50 kilograms of cocaine hidden within the trailer and the arrest of the driver, with support from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Additional seizures were also made across the GTA in connection with commercial trucking by Peel Regional Police, some of which included individuals in possession of loaded firearms at the time of arrest.

Who Are The Accused

As of June 6, nine men were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation, totalling 35 charges related to firearm and drug offences.

The arrested individuals included 27-year-old Mississauga resident Hao Tommy Huynh, 39-year-old Hamilton resident Philip Tep, 31-year-old Toronto resident Sajgith Yogendrarajah, 44-year-old Brampton resident Manpreet Singh, 29-year-old Brampton resident Arvinder Powar, 36-year-old Caledon resident Karamjit Singh, 36-year-old Caledon resident Gurtej Singh, 27-year-old Cambridge resident Sartaj Singh, and 31-year-old Georgetown resident Shiv Onkar Sing.

The accused were held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, police said in a statement.

Canada's Crackdown On Drug Smuggling

The arrests came amid Canadian authorities' crackdown on international drug trafficking networks amid US pressure. The Trump administration has imposed tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico, calling it a response to cross-border smuggling of fentanyl into the US along with illegal immigration.

Earlier this year, under Project Castillo, Toronto Police seized 835 kg of cocaine worth an estimated $83 million on the streets that was destined for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In November last year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrested Indian-origin Gaganpreet Randhawa in what was termed the 'largest' drug lab bust at the time. The same month, another Indian-origin man, Gurvarun Matharu, was arrested in Surrey over charges of trafficking 50 kilograms of cocaine.