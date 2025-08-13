Canada To Reset Express Entry Categories For 2026. What It Means For Indian Students

The Canadian government is set to add three new occupational categories to expand its Express Entry immigration system in 2026. The new occupational categories would be senior managers, scientists and researchers, and military personnel.

The addition comes amid an announcement by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to streamline permanent residence applications for foreign nationals in these fields, according to a report by CIC News.

What Are The Categories

The first grouping - Leadership category - centres around senior managers. IRCC defines them as "highly skilled workers who oversee the operations of a company or organisation and who lead a team of employees." Through this category, the government hopes to boost the country's competitiveness and advance economic growth and prosperity, by bringing new perspectives, aid in digital transformation, enhance productivity and also contribute to organisational goals.

IRCC also plans to prioritise the second group targeting research and innovation, as it believes the category can help "enhance productivity and performance" and "stimulate economic growth." However, the document does not specify which disciplines or specialisations will be prioritised.

The last category being National Security and Defence, focuses on highly skilled military recruits from allied countries, to support the Canadian Armed Forces.

How It Impacts International Students

The changes to Express Entry categories can influence eligibility for Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWP) for international students. As the report states, since 2024, 119 fields of study remain eligible while 178 were removed. As the Express Entry categories have changed, it is likely that PGWP requirements could see an update. Announcements are expected early next year.

Other Priorities For 2026

IRCC plans to keep Francophone immigration as a priority category for selection in 2026 to increase French-speaking permanent residents to 10% by 2027. Other categories include healthcare, skilled trades, education, STEM fields, and agriculture and agri-food.

Category-based selection helps fill labour gaps by focusing on Express Entry candidates with specific in-demand skills or language abilities.

The Express Entry categories are evaluated and revised annually to keep it relevant to evolving labour market needs.

