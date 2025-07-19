Reddit User Says "Indians Are Keeping Canadian Economy Afloat", Viral Post Sparks Debate

A Reddit user has sparked a debate online after claiming that Indian immigrants are "keeping the Canadian economy afloat". In a post titled "Huge respect to Indian Canadians", the user shared that they recently visited Toronto after nearly a decade and observed that Indians were working across various businesses - from McDonald's to Walmart. "Some of the friendliest and hardest-working people I've met," the user wrote, praising the work ethic of Indian workers. The original poster also drew a sharp comparison to their experience in the US, where, according to them, "it's a bunch of snobby high schoolers who think they're too good to put in any effort."

"I was in Toronto over the last 2 weeks after almost a decade and Indians are literally keeping the Canadian economy afloat. Every single business from McDs to Walmart has Indians. Some of the friendliest and hardest working people I've met. Huge upgrade from the states where it's a bunch of snobby high schoolers who think they're too good to put in any effort," the Redditor wrote.

"It's clear the racism from white people is solely because they're mad because these people have just come to Canada and are out hustling them and contributing to society more than them," the OP concluded.

The post has drawn mixed reactions from social media users. While some agreed with the original poster, others called it an "unfortunate situation".

"I 100% agree with the post. During COVID, this country would have been in serious trouble if it wasn't for people from India working these jobs," one user wrote.

"Yes indeed, as a Canadian I totally agree with you," commented another.

"This is so, so true," said a third user.

Also Read | Content Creator Highlights "Ugly Side" Of Travelling With Indian Passport, Sparks Discussion

However, one user wrote, "That isn't necessarily a good thing if the current unemployment of the country is high and the government/corporations are using immigration to keep wages low. Which is what is happening in Canada. Uncontrolled immigration without the resources or unwillingness to support it just leads to other problems. This isn't the immigrants faults but the fault of the government/businesses who refuse to address the issues the population is facing and instead focus on making profits."

"Canadian here, and I strongly disagree. The Indian 'international students' that you admire as hustlers are now seen in Canada the same way that South Asian labourers in the Gulf are - an exploited underclass of workers who will agree to work for low wages, live in subhuman conditions (literally 10 people renting mattresses in a basement) and pay for worthless diploma mills all for a shot at backdoor PR that they would never qualify for through the proper pathway for skilled immigration. Yes, the Canadian government deserves most of the blame here, but this is absolutely not something to be admired," said another.