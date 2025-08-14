Video: Canadian Man Slams Indian Family For Playing Loud Music At Beach, Sparks Debate

A Canadian man has sparked a heated debate on social media after criticising an Indian family for playing loud music at a beach. In a video shared on Instagram, the man, who goes by @truenorthlooper online, described himself as a one-man band. He claimed that the city authorities once stopped him from performing at a beach and fined him for the same, but are allowing others to "blast whatever kind of music they want". While complaining, he stopped in front of a picnic blanket with bags on it and a speaker playing Punjabi music.

"This is another example of coming down to the beach and blasting whatever kind of music you want and at whatever volume you want. These people are not even here, yet everyone within 150 feet has to listen to this. Great job, City of Barrie," the man said sarcastically.

He went on to criticise the authorities for fining him for playing guitar at the beach.

"Heaven forbid, I play guitar and raise money for the Barrie Food Bank. That's a no-no. But yeah, come here and blast whatever music you want, you don't even have to listen to it, go play in the water while everyone else will have to listen to it," he added.

The video was originally shared with the title "The good, the bad and the ugly reality of the City of Barrie". It resurfaced after being shared by a Canadian Instagram page.

In the comments section, users had mixed reactions. While some agreed with him, others asked him to stop hating on other people.

"Just confront them about it? Or request for slightly lower volume? I don't understand, is it a new trend to come and cry to the internet as a full grown man? Cmon man. Find another spot, or request them. Weeping on the internet is not it. Smh," one user wrote.

"life is not that long to hate or jealous someone .. just enjoy everyday of your life .. live n let live," commented another.

"Man this is just ridiculous, i think it's perfectly okay to do this. People these days be creating drama for no reason just bring the immigrants down. Last week i went to beach and english music was playing all over but guess what I didn't go pick up on anyone and minded my own gad damn business, get a life old bag," said a third user.

"Typical Canadians always complaining about someone or something that doesn't suit them....just stay home...stop complaining just enjoy the day...let people be," wrote one user.