Lured With Jobs, Forced To Work For Scamsters In Myanmar, 27 Indians Rescued

For weeks, all that several families across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana had to go on were fragments of information exchanged over brief phone calls, and the knowledge that their sons were somewhere across the border in Myanmar, trapped in circumstances they could not control.

On Saturday, the wait ended for the families of 27 Indians, who returned to the country after being rescued from Myanmar following diplomatic intervention.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the group, trafficked after being lured abroad on false job promises, arrived in New Delhi on Saturday and are now travelling to their home states to reunite with their families. The rescue followed a formal appeal by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, who had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking urgent action for their release and repatriation.

In his letter, Naidu detailed how Indian citizens were recruited by agents offering overseas employment, primarily in Thailand, only to be moved to the Myanmar border region. According to representations received by his office, their passports were confiscated upon arrival, and they were transported across borders. Many were then threatened and intimidated and forced to work in cyber scam operations.

The minister urged the External Affairs Ministry to activate all diplomatic channels to secure their immediate rescue, highlighting the risks to their safety and the distress of their families back home. Through the Indian Embassy in Yangon and in coordination with authorities, the group was evacuated to India.

Officials said the operation required continued engagement due to the complex security situation in parts of Myanmar, including areas not fully under state control. "Despite these challenges, proper coordination between Indian missions, local authorities and partner agencies enabled the safe return of the stranded Indians," said an official.

Several of the victims had been reported missing by their families, who had approached state authorities and elected representatives after losing contact. The families said their sons had told them they were unaware of their exact location and feared reprisals if they resisted the work they were forced into.

With their return, the officials said, the focus will now shift to rehabilitation and further investigation into trafficking networks operating across borders. They also reiterated advisories cautioning job seekers against unverified overseas employment offers routed through informal agents.