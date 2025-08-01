Bilateral Ties Reset? Canada Makes First India Posting Since Diplomatic Row

Canada has made a new diplomatic appointment in India, the first posting since a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Ottawa under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Diplomat Jeff David will replace Diedrah Kelly, the Consul General in Mumbai, according to an announcement by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

The two countries are also reportedly planning to soon reappoint high commissioners. Both nations have already exchanged names of the new high commissioners, a move in line with the understanding reached between the two nations earlier this year, The Times of India reported, quoting sources.

The diplomatic ties between India and Canada reached their all-time low in September 2023 after the Trudeau government accused Indian diplomats of backing violence against Khalistan separatists living on Canadian soil. The dispute escalated to the point where both nations expelled each other's diplomatic officials.

But after a nearly two-year standoff, bilateral relations saw an improvement after Prime Minister Mark Carney took charge of Canada. Carney invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Alberta in mid-June, where the leaders met and agreed to appoint new ambassadors and restore regular embassy functions.

Following PM Modi's meeting with Carney, India's Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders discussed restarting senior ministerial and working-level engagements across a broad range of sectors. Both nations also agreed to revive talks on a Canada-India free trade pact, which were halted in 2023 just before Trudeau's public allegations.

The Indian government termed this as part of its "calibrated" steps toward repairing ties, signalling a cautious approach amid the mistrust that had taken root. Several issues between the two nations, especially India's concerns about separatist extremism, still remain unresolved.

The reset of India-Canada ties can lead to restoring full diplomatic staffing and easing of visa processing. This will, in turn, go a long way in stabilising relations and bolstering two of the most active channels of engagement between the countries-- education and tourism.