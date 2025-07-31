Canada Joins UK, France To Recognise Palestinian State: What This Means

Canada will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday, saying the move was necessary to preserve hopes of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a long-standing Canadian goal that was "being eroded before our eyes." This makes Canada the third major Western power, following recent announcements by France and the United Kingdom, that could recognise a Palestinian state in September.

"Canada intends to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025," the prime minister said, adding that worsening suffering of civilians in Gaza left "no room for delay in coordinated international action to support peace."

Canada's intention "is predicated on the Palestinian Authority's commitment to much-needed reforms," Carney said, referring to the body led by President Mahmoud Abbas, which has civil authority in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Abbas has pledged to hold general elections in 2026 "in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarise the Palestinian state."

Israel's Reaction

The move has sparked fury from Israel, which blasted Canada's announcement as part of a "distorted campaign of international pressure."

The Israeli embassy in Ottawa said, "Recognising a Palestinian state in the absence of accountable government, functioning institutions, or benevolent leadership, rewards and legitimises the monstrous barbarity of Hamas on October 7, 2023."

What's A Palestinian State

Palestine is a state that exists, but also does not. The Palestinian state has large international recognition, diplomatic missions abroad and teams that compete in sporting competitions, including the Olympics. But due to its long-running dispute with Israel, Palestine has no internationally agreed-upon boundaries, no capital and no army.

The Palestinian National Authority--a body led by President Mahmoud Abbas-- has civil authority in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It lost control of the Gaza Strip to Hamas in 2007, but the United Nations considers both territories as occupied by Israel. Palestinians also call to include East Jerusalem as part of a future state.

Which Countries Recognise A Palestinian State

Currently, 147 of the 193 UN member states -- mostly African, South American and Asian countries-- recognise the state of Palestine. With western powers like France, the United Kingdom and Canada planning to follow suit, other allies might also do the same.

Palestine has been recognised as a non-member observer state by the United Nations General Assembly since November 2012.

In the European Union, countries including Slovenia, Sweden, Spain and Ireland have already recognised Palestine, while countries including Malta and Belgium have indicated their intention to do the same.

Among the G20 nations, or the group of the world's 20 major economies, ten countries recognise the state of Palestine, including India, China, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. Additionally, Britain, Canada and France plan to recognise Palestinian sovereignty in September.

Other countries, including the USA, Australia, Germany, Italy, Japan and South Korea do not does not recognise Palestine.

This makes the United States as the only permanent member of the UN-- which also includes Britain, China, France, and Russia-- as the only permanent member that does not recognise a Palestinian state.