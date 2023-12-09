Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Jr NTR Host Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos In Hyderabad

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan with Ted Sarandos.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos flew to India to attend the screening of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. After the film screening in Mumbai, Ted Sarandos went to Hyderabad, where he met Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. In the viral photos, we can spot Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan dressed in all-black outfits. The father-son duo were sitting on a sofa right next to Ted Sarandos. In one of the pictures, the Netflix CEO can be seen sipping a beverage and all three of them are sharing a laugh. If you think Ted Sarandos' Hyderabad visit ended with meeting Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, let us correct you. The Netflix boss also went to Jr NTR's residence where he and his team relished lunch.

In pictures shared by Jr NTR on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, we could spot them shaking hands and taking selfies. While captioning the post, Jr NTR expressed how he enjoyed the afternoon with the Netflix CEO. He wrote, “It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch Ted Sarandos. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food.”

It was such a pleasure hosting you and your team for lunch Ted Sarandos. Enjoyed our conversation and the afternoon spent together indulging in our love for movies and food. pic.twitter.com/aD82mcM2MY — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) December 8, 2023

Although the reason for Ted Sarandos' visit to Hyderabad is not disclosed yet, it would be no surprise if he flew to meet Ram Charan and Jr NTR, considering the success of RRR. Not only did their movie perform well at the global box office, but its song Naatu Naatu also won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Ram Charan will soon be seen sharing the screen with Kiara Advani in Shankar's Game Changer and Jr NTR will star in Devara with Janhvi Kapoor.