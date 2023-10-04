Ram Charan Meets MS Dhoni. The Internet Calls Them 'Game Changers'

Ram Charan shared the image. (Courtesy: RamCharan)

Ram Charan, who is in Mumbai now, shared a picture with former Indian captain MS Dhoni, on his Instagram feed on Wednesday. In the picture, the two stalwarts can be seen smiling. Ram Charan wore a green-coloured shirt while MS Dhoni sported a blue-coloured tee-shirt. Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Soo Happy to meet India's pride @mahi7781." Obviously, the Internet couldn't keep calm as they found their favourite icons in one frame. Let's have a quick look at the comment thread below Ram Charan's post. One user wrote, "Game Changers". Game Changer is the title of Ram Charan's upcoming movie. Another comment read, "Two lions meet-up." Another comment read, "Two GOATS Of INDIA." Take a look at Ram Charan's post here:

On Wednesday morning, Ram Charan paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple and offered his prayers. He wore a black kurta-pajama set for his visit to the temple. The actor was seen greeting the paparazzi stationed outside the temple with a bright smile and folded hands. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the personal front, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few months ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparent."

Take a look at the post here:

Professionally and personally, Ram Charan is having a blissful year so far. He was last seen in a lead role in RRR which bagged the Oscar for Best Song along with a few other international recognitions. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which features Kiara Advani.