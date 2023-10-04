On Ram Charan's Mumbai Agenda, A Visit To Siddhivinayak. See Pics

Ram Charan pictured at Siddhivinayak temple.

Superstar Ram Charan is in Mumbai and he is making the most of his visit there. The actor, who flew to Mumbai on Tuesday, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple on Wednesday morning. Ram Charan was dressed in his festive best - he wore a black kurta-pajama set for his visit to the temple. The actor was seen greeting the paparazzi stationed outside the temple with a bright smile and folded hands. Ram Charan has had a stellar year, professionally as well as personally. He attended the Golden Globes and the Oscars this year , where the song Naatu Naatu from his film RRR won the Best Original Song. The actor also welcomed a daughter with wife Upasana this year.

See photos of Ram Charan from his Siddhivinayak visit:

On the personal front, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few months ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparent"

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.