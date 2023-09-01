Upasana Shares Picture From First Varalakshmi Vratham With Daughter Klin Kaara

Upasana instagrammed this picture. (Courtesy: Upasana Kamineni Konidela)

We can't get enough of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara's posts. On Friday, Upasana shared an adorable picture with her daughter from Varalakshmi Vratham puja. In the picture, Upasana can be seen sitting in a place surrounded by idols. Klin Kaara is on her lap. The face of the baby has been hidden by an emoji. For the unversed, Varalakshmi is the manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. It's a puja primarily observed by women in South India. Upasana wrote in the caption, "Couldn't have asked for more. My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara" and dropped a heart emoji.

Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter celebrated her first Independence Day this month. Upasana shared a set of pictures, in which baby Klin Kaara can be seen in her grandmother Shobana Kamineni's arms as she hoists the flag. Upasana captioned the post, "Priceless moments with Amama and Thatha. Klin Kaara's first Independence Day. #jaihind #harghartiranga."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few weeks ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

On Upasana's birthday this year, Ram Charan shared a reel where the new parents opened their herats out about how they embraced parenthood. The video begins with the moment when the family members were informed that Ram Charan's baby was born. Then the video takes you to an emotional roller-coaster ride to Ram Charan and Upasana's journey of nine months of parents-to-be. Upasana summed up her nine-month-journey in these words, "Eight months was a breeze, then the real game started." Ram Charan also addressed the issue of taking up a child after 11 years of marriage in the video. He says in the video, "lot of people, lot of stress, people were asking what they are doing. I guess everything finds its own place in time." Ram Charan also complimented his better half on this occasion. Ram Charan can be heard saying in the video, "She had a better partnership in these 11 years."

Upasana also poured her heart out in the video. She says, "I just feel being a mom completes me." The video also delves into the rituals and celebrations that accompanied the naming ceremony of the newborn. Upasana says, "I want my child to become a part of the chenchus tribe. I want my child to earn her title. It should come with no pressure but hard work."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday dearest Upsi & Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift."

Professionally and personally, Ram Charan is having a blissful year so far. He was last seen in a lead role in RRR which bagged the Oscar for Best Song along with a few other international recognitions. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which features Kiara Advani.