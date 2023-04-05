Inside Pics From Upasana's Baby Shower With Husband Ram Charan By Her Side

Ram Charan with Upasana Kamineni. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Upasana Kamineni, who is expecting her first child with her superstar husband Ram Charan, gave her Instafam a glimpse of her baby shower festivities in her latest video that she posted on Wednesday. The video features the mom-to-be with her husband Ram Charan. The couple can be seen twinning in white outfits. The video also has snippets of Upasana and Ram Charan cutting the cake together. In another clips, the mother-to-be can be seen posing with her squad. Upasana captioned the post: "Soooooo grateful for all the love. Thank you my darling sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy for the best baby shower."

For their babymoon, Upasana and Ram Charan went to Los Angeles. Upasana captioned the post: "Amidst all the hustle, Mr C's time out for us. Sneak Peek baby moon. Happy Holi. Thank you for taking me and watching. Ticking it off my bucket list." In Los Angeles, the couple attended the Oscars and the Golden Globes, where RRR song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song.

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. The big news was shared by members of the Konidela family last year. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni," read the statement from the family.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012. Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday.