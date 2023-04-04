Ram Charan's Wife Upasana On Pregnancy 10 Years After Wedding: 'We Didn't Let Pressure Hit Us'

Upasana Kamineni shared this picture. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni are the new to-be-parents in town who will be welcoming their first child soon. Now, in a recent interview, Upasana opened up about getting pregnant after 10 years of her wedding to Ram Charan. She also spoke about how the societal pressure of having a child didn't bother the couple. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Upasana said, "I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to."

Ram Charan's wife Upasana added, "So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it's the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

"It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn't let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well," Upasana Kamineni concluded.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni informed their fans about pregnancy last year in December. A post shared on Ram Charan's Instagram read, "With the blessings of Shri Hanumanji, we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child." The announcement was signed "with love and gratitude" by Ram Charan's parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidela and Upasana's parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

Take a look below:

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in 2012.