Ram Charan Being Ram Charan: What He Told Paparazzi At Birthday Party

Ram Charan posing with wife Upasana.

Ram Charan, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday, hosted a party for his close friends and family members last night in Hyderabad. Ahead of the party, the actor happily stepped out for a photo-op session with his pregnant wife Upasana. "Thank you so much dear," said Ram Charan thanking the paparazzi for wishing him on his special day. Before signing off, the actor requested the paparazzi stationed there to have dinner before leaving. "Sab khaana khalena (everyone please have dinner)."

On Ram Charan's birthday, Upasana shared some happy pictures with her husband and she wrote in the caption: "Happy, happy Birthday Bestie."

Upasana was Ram Charan's plus one at the 95th Oscars as well as the Golden Globes this year. The couple's babymoon also took place in Los Angeles, where RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song. Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Oscar Love #oscar2023. Thank you SS Rajamouli Garu and family. We are here for India."

Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child. The big news was shared by members of the Konidela family last year. "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji we are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child with love and gratitude - Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni," read the statement from the family.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have been married since 2012. Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday.