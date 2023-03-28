In Pics: Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli And Others Attend Ram Charan's Birthday Bash

Nagarjuna, Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli from Ram Charan's Birthday Bash

Actor Ram Charan turned 38 on Monday and he celebrated his birthday in a special way with his friends, family and members of the film industry.

A grand party was organised in Hyderabad for Ram Charan. From RRR director SS Rajamouli to Nagarjuna and Vijay Deverakonda, stalwarts of the Telugu industry marked their presence at the bash. Pictures and videos of stars arriving at the venue went viral on social media. In the pictures captured by the paparazzi, we can also see Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani attending Ram Charan's birthday celebrations.

MM Keeravaani was also pictured at the event.

SS Rajamouli at Ram Charan's birthday bash.

Vijay Deverakonda also attended Ram Charan's birthday bash.

Rana Daggubati also attended birthday bash.

Birthday boy Ram Charan made a stylish entry with his wife Upasana at the party. Ram Charan opted for a black shirt that he paired with black pants. Upasana looked gorgeous in a blue dress. The couple is expecting their first child.

Nagarujna arrived at the venue with his wife Amala Akkineni, sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela also showed up at the party.

Earlier in the day, Ram Charan received heartfelt birthday wishes from his wife Upasana and father Chiranjeevi on social media. On Instagram, Upasana wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Bestie." She also dropped love-filled images. In one of the pictures, Ram is seen sitting on Upasana's lap.

Take a look

Marking his son's birthday, megastar Chiranjeevi dropped an adorable image of him giving a peck on Ram Charan's cheek. "Proud of you Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan. Happy Birthday," he captioned the post.

Ram Charan is basking in the global success of RRR. The film's song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards. He will be next seen in Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)