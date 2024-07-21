Ram Charan's Birthday Wish For Wife Upasana Kamineni Is Everything

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

Ram Charan's love for his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni, shines through his Instagram timeline. On Saturday (July 20), Upasana celebrated her 35th birthday. To mark the special day, Ram Charan shared a snap with his lady love on Instagram. In the photo, the couple are sitting inside a car. Ram Charan is clicking a selfie while Upasana smiles at the camera. If you think it is cute, Ram Charan's caption will make you gush. “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” he wrote. The star also added a bunch of red heart emojis. For your information, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

Responding to the post, Upasana Kamineni wrote, “Thank you Mr C. Ur selfie skills are (ok gesture and smiling face with hearts emojis)” Singer Kanika Kapoor commented, “Loveeee her.”

Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan never leave a stone unturned in making each other feel special. In June, the couple celebrated their 12th anniversary. To wish the actor, Upasana shared a heartwarming snap with Ram Charan and their adorable daughter. In the photo, the two are holding Klin Kaara Konidela's hands. In her caption, Upasana wrote, Here's to 12 years of togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude!” Needless to say, Ram Charan was amongst the first ones to comment on this post. He wrote, “Upsi, I enjoy being your better half.”

In March, Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday. On the special day, the couple visited Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. While Upasana Kamineni was dressed in a pink saree, Ram Charan opted for a white attire. Sharing pictures from their spiritual visit, Upasana wrote on Instagram, “Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni got married in June 2012. The two welcomed Klin Kaara Konidela in June 2023. On the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in Game Changer.