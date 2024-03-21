New Pics Of Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor From RC16 Launch

Ram Charan with Janhvi and Chiranjeevi. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures from the "special day" that was the grand launch of her upcoming untitled film, which is being called 'RC16' as of now. Janhvi Kapoor attended the event in Hyderabad and she documented moments from it on social media. Posting a picture with Chiranjeevi and her co-star Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Special day, special beginnings #grateful #rc16." In the comments section, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Wooohooooo." Orry wrote, "My jaaaan. Congratulations and only good luck to you." Shanaya Kapoor also dropped heart emojis.

Check out the post shared by Janhvi Kapoor here:

Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, Janhvi Kapoor also shared new pictures with the film's team and co-star Ram Charan. Take a look:

The makers welcomed Janhvi Kapoor onboard the project on her 27th birthday this year. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl dressed in a saree and they captioned the post, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor."

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday last year.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.