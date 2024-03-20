Viral Pics Of Ram Charan And Janhvi Kapoor From RC16 Grand Launch

Ram Charan pictured with Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: SupremacyJanhvi)

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor attended the grand launch of their next film in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The untitled film, currently being called 'RC 16', is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The pictures from the film's launch are trending big time on X (earlier known as Twitter) and pictures from it have been curated by several fan pages dedicated to both the stars on social media. Both Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan were dressed in their festive best at the event. We also spotted music maestro AR Rahman in one of the pictures from the event.

Check out the pictures and videos here:

The makers welcomed Janhvi Kapoor onboard the project on her 27th birthday this month. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl dressed in a saree and they captioned the post, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor."

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday last year.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Mr And Mrs Mahi. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.