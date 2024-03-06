Viral: Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Visit To Tirumala Temple With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya And Orry

Janhvi and Shikhar in the viral picture. (courtesy: SureshPRO)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is a frequent visitor to Tirumala Swami Temple in Andhra Pradesh, offered her prayers on her 27th birthday as well. She was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and best friend Orry. Janhvi can be seen clad in a pretty pink saree. Orry and Shikhar can be seen dressed in white vesthis (traditional South-Indian wear for men). Several videos from the temple ground went viral and fan pages dedicated to Janhvi Kapoor have shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the videos, Janhvi can be seen making her way towards the temple with Shikhar and Orry. They can be seen sharing a laugh and talking among themselves. While returning from the temple, Shikhar can be seen escorting Janhvi to her car. Take a look:

#JanhviKapoor visited Tirumala for Darshan on the occasion of her Birthday#HBDJanhviKapoorpic.twitter.com/vlebGtxQqH — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 6, 2024

Wishing Janhvi happy birthday, Shikhar Pahariya dropped a beautiful picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with their backs to the camera. Shikhar simply wrote, "Happy Birthday" and dropped a heart emoji.

Orry shared a reel in which Janhvi can be seen vibing to the song "Love you, need you." While Janhvi can be seen vibing to the song, Orry sleeps in the video spanning a few seconds. The video also features an animated version of Janhvi and Orry. Sharing the video, Orry wrote, "Happy birthday @janhvikapoor !! I love and need you too." Reacting to the post, Janhvi wrote, "Lysm". ICYDK, Lysm stands for "Love you so much." Take a look:

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs, events. They haven't acknowledged their relationship in public till date.

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. On her birthday, Janhvi confirmed that she is joining Ram Charan in the film RC 16.