Composer Santhosh Narayanan Shares How He Escaped From Qatar During US-Israel-Iran Conflict: 'My Flight Was The Last To Leave'

Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has revealed that he left Qatar just before airports across the region were shut down amid Iran's conflict with the US and Israel.

Taking to X on Sunday, Santhosh described the tense situation as he travelled out of Qatar. He wrote, "My Qatar flight was probably the very last to leave the Middle East before the complete shutdown of airports. Just connected via starlink as I am flying into the U.S Praying for the safety of all my brothers and sisters in the region."

His message came at a time when several countries in the region were reportedly closing their airspace following heightened military action.

A few hours later, the composer reassured followers about his safety. In a follow-up post, he wrote, "I have reached the US safely. Thank you for your concerned messages and prayers."

Meanwhile, several other Indian celebrities have been affected by the unfolding crisis. Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan are currently stranded and have shared updates on their respective social media handles. Actor Ajith Kumar is also in Dubai at present.

About The US-Israel-Iran Conflict

The current tensions intensified after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Saturday, February 28. Iran responded with missile and air strikes across parts of the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq.

While hostilities between the US and Iran have been ongoing for years, recent military escalations involving Israel have further heightened the situation.

Who Is Santhosh Narayanan?

Santhosh Narayanan, who made his debut with Attakathi, directed by Pa Ranjith, has primarily worked in Tamil cinema, apart from a few Telugu and Malayalam projects.

In 2025, he composed the background score for Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Retro featuring Suriya, and Thalaivan Thalaivii led by Vijay Sethupathi.

