When Vijay Opened Up About His Love Story With Sankgeetha: "My Father Liked Her"

Actor Vijay has found himself in the spotlight once again following reports that his wife, Sankgeetha, have filed for divorce. According to PTI, the couple has approached the District Court in Chengalpattu.

What's Happening

While similar rumours have surfaced in the past, the latest developments have reignited interest in their decades-long relationship.

In an earlier interview with Excuse Me, the actor had shared details about their first meeting.

He said, "We met on the sets of Love Today. I had come to meet my fans, and that's when I met Sangeetha and her parents. They spoke very well. Just like me, she is reserved. I later invited her to my house, and my father liked her. When he said he wanted to talk to me, I got anxious. But he asked about Sangeetha, and I said she's a nice girl, why are you asking? Then he asked if I wanted to get married. I was taken by surprise and asked for some time. Later, our families met, and we got engaged."

In the early years of their marriage, Vijay often mentioned Sankgeetha during public appearances. In another interview, he spoke about her gestures before and after marriage. "Before marriage, she used to put in a lot of effort and do so many things. After marriage, not so much. She felt it was a waste to do anything because I wouldn't react much. But in between, she gifted me cars and such things... She's very understanding, and that's very important. If a film flops, she supports me and tells me not to feel bad," he said.

When asked what made him decide to marry her, Vijay had emphasised her support and honesty.

He said, She is very understanding - that's the main reason. She gives honest opinions after each of my films release. Her feedback is often on point. She would even tell me beforehand whether a film would work or not. Putting all that aside, she has played the biggest role in my life."

Members of Vijay's family have also spoken warmly about Sankgeetha in the past.

In an interaction with Behindwoods TV, Vijay's mother had said, "She is a typical housewife. She is very beautiful and lovely. The way she has raised the children - I don't think anyone could have done it better. One thing I truly admire about her is that she never relies entirely on maids when it comes to the kids. Whether it's water or juice, she personally checks everything herself before giving it to them. That, to me, is a big plus."

Background

Sankgeetha is the daughter of Sri Lankan Tamil industrialist Sornalingam, based in London. She had reportedly travelled to Chennai to meet Vijay, whom she admired, before their relationship progressed towards marriage.

The couple has two children - son Jason Sanjay and daughter Divya Saasha.