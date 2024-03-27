To Birthday Boy Ram Charan, Wishes From Wife Upasana, Cousins Allu Arjun, Varun Tej

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: AlluArjun)

Superstar Ram Charan has turned a year older today [March 27] and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. The RRR star has been receiving lovely notes and birthday posts from his fans, friends and family. However, the most special of them came from his wife Upasana. Ram Charan, Upasana and their baby Klin Kaara paid a visit to Tirumala temple to seek blessings on the special day. Sharing glimpses from the visit to the shrine, Upasana wrote: “Thank you my dearest Mr C for giving me the most fulfilling experience on your birthday. Feeling truly blessed @alwaysramcharan.” While Ram Charan looked suave in a white ensemble, Upasana radiated beauty in a pink saree.

Ram Charan's cousin Allu Arjun also wished him on the happy occasion. He shared a montage video of cousins Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Allu Sirish and Nirharika Konidela pulling off the signature dance step of Naatu Naatu, Ram Charan's Oscar-winning song. In the caption, he wrote: “Happy Birthday to my most Spl Cousin. Love you always [heart emoji].”

Upasana replied to the post saying, “Cutest.”

Another cousin, Varun Tej, also dropped a special post for his brother. Sharing an image from Varun Tej's wedding in which he is seen with Ram Charan and Ram Charan's mother Surekha, the actor wrote: “Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything! [heart emojis].”

Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR also wished the actor and wrote: “Happy birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Wishing you a year ahead filled with joy and success.”

On Ram Charan's birthday, the first song from his upcoming film Game Changer was also released. His co-star in the film, Kiara Advani, shared the song titled Jaragandi and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest RC!! Here's our MEGA MASS BLAST.. let the celebrations begin @AlwaysRamCharan. #Jaragandi.” Ram Charan and Kiara Advani have previously collaborated on the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

On the occasion of his birthday, Ram Charan's mega-blockbuster Magadheera [2009] was re-released in theatres. Magadheera has been directed by SS Rajamouli, who also helmed RRR.