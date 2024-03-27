Ram Charan's Birthday Special Visit To Tirumala Temple With Wife Upasana And Daughter Klin Kaara By His side

Ram Charan and Upasana at the temple. courtesy: sivacherry9)

Ram Charan, who celebrates his 39th birthday today, paid a visit to Tirumala temple with wife Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara to seek blessings. Photos and videos from the temple venue are already viral. In the pictures, Ram Charan can be seen greeting the shutterbugs with folded hands. He can be seen wearing the traditional vesthi. Upasana can be seen wearing a pink saree. She can be seen guarding their daughter Klin Kaara from the glares of media. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan page dedicated to the actor wrote, "Finishing the vows on a special day.Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela were spotted offering prayers at Tirumala on the occasion of the Ramcharan's birthday today." Take a look:

Here's a video in which Ram Charan and his family can be seen arriving the temple in their car. Sharing the video, a fan wrote on X, "Here is the Exclusive HD Visuals of Our GLOBAL STAR. RamCharan at Tirumala Tirupati Temple. On the Occasion of our IDOL @AlwaysRamCharan's Birthday Our Hero MEGA POWER STAR RamCharan Garu with his family Visit Tirumala Temple and Completed the Darshanam of Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Today Early Morning." Take a look:

Here is the Exclusive HD Visuals of Our GLOBAL STAR 🌟 #RamCharan at Tirumala Tirupati Temple 📸✨🕺🤩



On the Occasion of our IDOL @AlwaysRamCharan's Birthday Our Hero MEGA POWER STAR 🌟 #RamCharan Garu with his family Visit Tirumala Temple and Completed the Darshanam of Sri… pic.twitter.com/uE8MgkpJDr — 𝐀𝐤𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐡 𝐑𝐂™ (@AlwaysAkashRC) March 27, 2024

Ram Charan has an eventful birthday so far. The makers of his upcoming film Game Changer unveiled the first song titled Jaragandi in the morning. The dance number, sung by Daler Mehndi, will surely make Ram Charan's fans put their dance shoes on. ICYMI, here's the video of the song.

On the occasion of holi, Ram Charan announced a new film with Pushpa director Sukumar. In the first picture shared, Ram Charan can be seen embracing Sukumar. While in the second slide, the first look poster of the movie was shared. He wrote in the caption, "#RC17 the force reunites." For the unversed, Ram Charan and Sukumar have earlier worked together in Rangasthalam. RC17 is all set to have a PAN India release in the last quarter of 2025. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced by the makers. Take a look:

Ram Charan was last seen in the Oscar-winning film RRR. He will be next seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.