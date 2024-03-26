Holi 2024: Ram Charan's Big Announcement - Film With Pushpa Director Sukumar

Image shared by Ram Charan. (courtesy: Ramcharan)

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, RRR star Ram Charan left his fans pleasantly surprised by dropping the news of his big collaboration with Pushpa director Sukumar. Ram Charan announced the big project via his Instagram. He dropped two pictures, in the first photo he can be seen embracing Sukumar as both celebrated Holi. While in the second slide, the first look poster of the movie was shared. Alongside the pictures he wrote, “#RC17 the force reunites.” For the unversed, Ram Charan and Sukumar have earlier worked together in Rangasthalam. RC17 is all set to have a PAN India release in the last quarter of 2025. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced by the makers.

The producers of the film Mythri Movie Makers also shared the good news on their X handle. The post read, "Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus. #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema."

Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer 🐎#RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema ❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ISRZaumDng — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 25, 2024

On the work front, Ram Charan is all set to share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the tentatively titled film RC 16. A week back, he shared pictures from the grand launch event held in Hyderabad. Ram Charan shared a group picture featuring himself, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and the cast and crew. Ram Charan shared another image with Janhvi Kapoor. In the picture, the actors can be seen smiling for the cameras. Ram Charan can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt and spectacles while Janhvi wears casual outfit. Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan wrote, "Looking forward to #RC16!!" Take a look:

Ram Charan was last seen in the Oscar-winning film RRR. He will be next seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.