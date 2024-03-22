Ram Charan Shares Pics With Janhvi Kapoor And Boney Kapoor From RC 16 Launch

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: RamCharan)

Ram Charan, who will share screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the tentatively titled film RC 16, shared pictures from the grand launch event held in Hyderabad. Ram Charan shared a group picture featuring himself, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and the cast and crew. Ram Charan shared another image with Janhvi Kapoor. In the picture, the actors can be seen smiling for the cameras. Ram Charan can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt and spectacles while Janhvi wears casual outfit. Sharing the pictures, Ram Charan wrote, "Looking forward to #RC16!!" Take a look:

Ram Charan also shared a picture with music director AR Rahman on his Instagram story. In the picture, he can be seen shaking hands with the music legend.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared pictures from the event. Posting a picture with Chiranjeevi and her co-star Ram Charan, she captioned the post, "Special day, special beginnings #grateful #rc16." In the comments section, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, "Wooohooooo." Orry wrote, "My jaaaan. Congratulations and only good luck to you." Check out the post shared by Janhvi Kapoor here:

The makers welcomed Janhvi Kapoor onboard the project on her 27th birthday this year. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a stunning picture of the birthday girl dressed in a saree and they captioned the post, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor." Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi. Ram Charan was last seen in the Oscar-winning film RRR. He will be next seen in Game Changer opposite Kiara Advani.