To 'Dearest' Ram Charan, A Birthday Wish From Game Changer Co-Star Kiara Advani: 'Let The Celebrations Begin'

A still from Jaragandi. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ram Charan turned a year older on Wednesday (March 27). On the special occasion, his close friend and Game Changer co-star Kiara Advani wished him in a special way. Sharing a still from their recently released song Jaragandi, Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest RC. Here's our mega mass blast.. let the celebrations begin." On Ram Charan's birthday, the makers of Game Changer unveiled its first song titled Jaragandi. The upbeat dance number, sung by Daler Mehndi, promises to get audiences grooving with its lively rhythm and vibrant visuals featuring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in colourful outfits.

In addition to the birthday festivities, Ram Charan's blockbuster film Magadheera was re-released in theatres. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the action-packed thriller originally hit screens in 2009, establishing Ram Charan as a leading star in the industry. Now, 15 years later, Magadheera

Accompanying the re-release of Magadheera, theatres also screened Game Changer song Jaragandi, offering audiences a sneak peek into the highly anticipated film.

While fans eagerly await the release of Game Changer, the film has faced its own set of delays, pushing its release date to September 2024. Directed by S Shankar and starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film marks the return of their on-screen pairing since their last collaboration in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

According to recent reports, Game Changer promises an intriguing plot, with Ram Charan portraying the character of Ram Nandan, an IAS officer, who finds himself pitted against three formidable antagonists portrayed by Srikanth, SJ Surya, and Naveen Chandra. Additionally, Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role, portraying both the younger Ram Nandan and his father, Appanna, a nobleman aspiring to serve his community by establishing a political party.