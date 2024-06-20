Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Shares Video From Klin Kaara's Naming Ceremony On Her First Birthday. Watch

Upasana shared this image. (courtesy: upasanakamineni)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, turned one on Thursday (June 20). On the special occasion, Upasana shared a throwback video featuring glimpses of Klin Kaara's birth and the little munchkin's naming ceremony. In the caption, she shared that their baby girl completes their family and thanked her for bringing joy and happiness into their lives. The video was previously shared by Ram Charan on Upasana's birthday on July 20, 2023. Upasana re-shared it for Klin Kaara's birthday, mentioning that she had watched it countless times.

Her caption read, "Happiest first birthday, my darling Klin Kaara Konidela. You complete us. Thank you for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives. I've watched this video a million times. @alwaysramcharan Thank you @josephradhik & team for capturing these memories (sic)."

On June 14, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni completed 12 years of marital bliss. On the special occasion, Upasana wrote a loved-up wish for her actor-husband.In the picture, the couple can be seen walking with their daughter Klin Kaara. A picture-perfect snap. Ram Charan is seen dressed in an off-white shirt teamed with beige pants. Upasana, on the other hand, is seen sporting a blue ensemble. The little munchkin looks adorable in a floral dress and pink shoes.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Here's to 12 years togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude! @alwaysramcharan #klinkaarakonidela"

ICYDK: Ram Charan and Upasana first met in college and became close friends. After graduating, Ram Charan started his film career and realised his feelings for Upasana during his first movie, Magadheera. The couple began dating after the film was released.

They dated for a few years before introducing each other to their families. Ram Charan and Upasana got engaged in 2011 and married in a traditional South Indian wedding on June 14, 2012.

Eleven years later, they welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.