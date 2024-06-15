Upasana's Loved-Up Anniversary Post For Husband Ram Charan. Bonus - A Glimpse Of Klin Kaara

Upasana shared this image. (courtesy: upasanakamineni)

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni completed 12 years of marital bliss on Saturday (June 15). On the special occasion, Upasana wrote a loved-up wish for her actor-husband. She shared a picture wherein the couple can be seen walking with their daughter Klin Kaara. A picture-perfect snap. Ram Charan is seen dressed in an off-white shirt teamed with beige pants. Upasana, on the other hand, is seen sporting a blue ensemble. The little munchkin looks adorable in a floral dress and pink shoes.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Upasana Kamineni wrote, "Here's to 12 years togetherness! Thank you all for your love & wishes. Each one of you have played a special part in making our lives truly wonderful. So much gratitude! @alwaysramcharan #klinkaarakonidela”

Ram Charan was among the first ones to drop a comment. He wrote, "Upsi I enjoy being your better half."

The couple's industry friends' also dropped heartfelt wishes in the comment section. Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Happy anniversary! Wishing you guys a lifetime of love, togetherness and lots of bliss and joy!" Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "Congratulations." Varun Konidela dropped a red heart emoticon. Lakshmi Manchu commented, "Ufff you two. congratulations on your 12! Kk looks so big!"

ICYDK: Ram Charan and Upasana first met in college and became close friends. After graduating, Ram Charan started his film career and realised his feelings for Upasana during his first movie, Magadheera. The couple began dating after the film was released.

They dated for a few years before introducing each other to their families. Ram Charan and Upasana got engaged in 2011 and got married in a traditional South Indian wedding on June 14, 2012.

Eleven years later, they welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.