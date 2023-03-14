Why Ram Charan And Wife Upasana 'Set Up A Small Temple' In Los Angeles Ahead Of Oscars

Still from video on YouTube. (courtesy: VanityFair)

Superstar Ram Charan has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since his film RRR became a global phenomenon. Over the weekend, his popularity is only likely to have increased multifold with his film RRR winning an Oscar. Naatu Naatu – the hugely popular dance number that features him with Jr NTR – from RRR won the award in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of the awards ceremony, Vanity Fair caught up with Ram Charan and his Oscar date, wife Upasana Kamineni. In a fun video, the couple are seen getting ready for the event in Los Angeles. The video begins with Ram Charan showing fans a small temple that has been set up on a table in LA. Explaining its significance, Ram Charan says, “Wherever I go, usually my wife and I set up this small temple. This ritual just keeps us connected to our energies and India, and it's very important for all of us to begin this day by thanking and showing gratitude to everything and every person who has helped us be here. And not too much, but it's just a few moments and we hit the road.”

While confessing that the nerves were kicking in ahead of the show, Ram Charan said that he had not seen his outfit until the morning of the show. Taking us through his ensemble for the day, Ram Charan described the Shantanu and Nikhil creation, “My friend and my stylist is Nikita Jaisinghani, who's been doing my work for more than two years. She came up with very well-known designers, Shantanu and Nikhil…They put in a lot of detail…I really appreciate them…It's come out great and I am feeling like I'm wearing India. It's detailed beautifully with everything…It's weighing down a little bit because India's pride is also on our shoulders.”

Upasana Kamineni is also seen asking for waterproof makeup, lest she should cry at the ceremony. “If we win, I'm gonna cry,” she says in the video, which was recorded hours before RRR took home the Oscar. The video also revealed that Upasana was wearing a saree woven by handloom artisans from her home state of Telangana.

Watch the complete video here:

Ram Charan also shared a bunch of images from the Oscar ceremony. In the pictures, he is seen with Upasana as well as the director of RRR, SS Rajamouli among others. In the caption, he said: “Oscar love. Thank you SS Rajamouli garu and family. We are here for India #jaihind,” with a heart emoji.

Replying to the post, actress Kajal Aggarwal said, “Huge congratulations! Behind every successful man is a woman, couldn't be truer.” Kajal and Ram Charan have previously worked together in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera.

RRR's Naatu Naatu has made history by becoming the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards.