RRR At Oscars 2023: Ram Charan To Co-Star Jr NTR - 'Thank You Brother, Hope To Dance With You Again'

RRR official page shared this image. (courtesy: rrrmovie)

Fans of Indian cinema worldwide have a reason to celebrate as Naatu Naatu, the viral track from RRR, has won the award in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu chartbuster's Oscar win is, needless to say, a moment of pride for everyone associated with the film. Following the historic moment, actor Ram Charan – who headlines the film along with Jr NTR – has expressed his joy and gratitude. He said, “Congratulations to everyone on the RRR team including our director SS Rajamouli, the composer and lyricist of Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose, the vocalists who sang it, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, our choreographer Prem Rakshith, and the cast who brought this song to life, and to the world.”

Speaking about the mind-boggling reach of Naatu Naatu, Ram Charan added, “Naatu Naatu has become a global phenomenon and proof that a great story, as well as a great song, can transcend language and borders. This song is no longer our song. Naatu Naatu belongs to the public and the people of every age and culture who have embraced it.”

Ram Charan also congratulated the team of The Elephant Whisperers for their Oscar win. “I would also like to congratulate Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga for their big win for The Elephant Whisperers. It's a great moment for India today.” The Elephant Whisperers won the award for the Best Documentary Short Subject.

In an official statement, Ram Charan said: "RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian Cinema history. I can't thank everyone enough for manifesting the Oscar Award. It still feels like I am living in a dream. Thank you all for the unstoppable support and love. SS Rajamouli garu and MM Keeravani garu are the most precious gems of our Indian film industry. Thank you both for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this masterpiece. Naatu Naatu is an emotion across the globe. Thank you lyricist Chandrabose garu, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and choreographer Prem Rakshith for bringing together this emotion.”

Speaking about his co-stars Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan added, “To my co-star Tarak -- Thank you, brother! I hope to dance with you and create records again. Thank you, Alia Bhatt, for being the sweetest co-star. This award belongs to every Indian actor, technician, and filmgoer. My heartfelt thanks to all the fans across the world for all the love and support. This is our country's win!”

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's co-star Jr NTR also shared his thoughts on Naatu Naatu's win. Jr NTR said, “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course, none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love. I would also like to congratulate the team of The Elephant Whisperers on their win today bringing another Oscar to India.”

That's not all. Jr NTR also shared an image, posing with the Oscar trophy. In the caption, the actor wrote, “And, we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie Congratulations @mmkunbranded Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli , @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation."

Ahead of the ceremony, Ram Charan also posted an image of him alongside RRR director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR. In the caption, he said: “#Oscar ready.” Replying to the post, actor Rana Daggubati said, “Just too happy,” with numerous heart emojis. R Madhavan wrote, “Awesome bro. So very happy and so well deserved for the incredible hard work.”

Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose have now joined the exclusive group of Indians who have previously won an Oscar. This includes costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, composer AR Rahman, lyricist Gulzar, sound engineer Resul Pookutty, and the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who was awarded an honorary Oscar.

With its win in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards, Naatu Naatu from RRR is the first Indian song to receive this honour, while the film itself has also become the first Indian movie to achieve this remarkable feat.