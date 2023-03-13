RRR At Oscars: MM Keeravani Sang His Speech To An Old Hit Tune After Naatu Naatu's Historic Win

RRR at Oscars: Chandrabose and MM Keeravani receiving the award.

Behold the glory of RRR. The film's viral track Naatu Naatu created history by becoming the first Indian song to win an Oscar. Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose went on stage to collect the Oscars they won for the Best Original Song. In his acceptance speech, MM Keeravani said, "I grew up listening to the Carpenters and now here I am with the Oscars." He sang the melody of the 70s pop hit Top Of The World with his own version of the lyrics: "There was only one wish on my mind. ... RRR has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world."

Naatu Naatu defeated the likes of Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Hold My Hand from the movie Top Gun: Maverick, Lift me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is Life from Everything Everywhere All At Once to win the Best Original Song Oscar.

The Oscar moment.

Deepika Padukone, who was one of the presenters this year, introduced singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava ahead of their live performance. Their performance received a standing ovation.

Deepika Padukone said this about the viral track before Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's Oscar gig: "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger. It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu".