RRR At Oscars: Standing Ovation For Naatu Naatu Performance, Introduced By Deepika Padukone

Naatu Naatu at the Oscars.

At the 95th Academy Awards, singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed to the insanely viral track and Best Original Song winning Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR. The performance received a standing ovation from the audience. Now that is an Oscar-worthy performance. Bonus - Deepika Padukone introduced the performance. She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

She added, "It's earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. Has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film RRR this is Naatu Naatu."

RRR, set in the 1920's, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. It boasts of an impressive cast which included Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It also starred Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson. The film opened to positive reviews from film critics and needless to say, an overwhelming response from the audience, both in India and across the globe.