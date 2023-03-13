RRR At Oscars: A Group Pic Of 'Oscar Ready' Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Rajamouli

Oscars 2023: Team RRR's OOTD. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

We can't keep calm as Oscars 2023 is here. Evidently team RRR, whose song Naatu Naatu is competing for the Best Original Song can't either. The men of the hour, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli looked dashing as they posed together for a picture ahead of the ceremony. In the photo uploaded by Ram Charan, we see the two leads opting for black as they make their way for the event while SS Rajamouli looks dapper in a subtle purple kurta. Sharing the image on his Instagram feed, the RRR actor captions it, "Oscar ready!!" The picture became an instant hit on social media with fans flooding the comment section with praises for the trio. One user wrote, "This Trio Is Bigger Than Anything , Your Hardwork Paid Off Anna's And Rajamouli Garu", while aother said, "Let's go rrr roar at Oscar's".

Here's a look at the post:

A day ahead of the of the 95th Academy Awards, Ram Charan met his fans from across the country in Los Angeles. The event, which took place at Los Feliz Blvd, was organized by the Mega Fans associations. During an interaction with fans, he said, "I am very happy to meet my fans from different states of USA. Their love and support have always motivated me to do better. It's always a pleasure to interact with my fans and I thank the Mega Fans association USA for organizing this event." In the video, he also opened up about his trip so far. Calling it the most "memorable and special trip," Ram Charan added, "This is really a special trip and I cannot forget this trip. I am saying this not just like a Telugu but as an Indian. The RRR movie has created history and as Telugus and Indians all of you have made it possible."

Ram Charan also spoke about his father Chiranjeevi and the way he greets his fans. He said, "I saw the zoom session of Waltair Veerayya. Whenever I try to do something with all enthusiasm, my father (Chiranjeevi) outsmarts me with one step ahead. Off screen, the way he interacts with his fans is amazing. I want him to give me some gap to catch up but it's difficult to catch up with the way he enjoys meeting all of you. I hope you are all on the zoom, a new way of interacting with fans."

Take a peek:

RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The movie has achieved those milestones, which no other Indian film ever did on the international platform. It has been winning trophies as well as hearts at various award ceremonies, including Gloden Globes, the 28th Critics Choice Movie Awards and New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022, to name a few. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be performing their viral hit track at the award ceremony.