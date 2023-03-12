Ahead Of Oscars 2023, Ram Charan Had This Much Fun With His Fans In Los Angeles

Ram Charan pictured with his fans in Los Angeles.

Ram Charan, ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, met his fans from across the country in Los Angeles. The event, which took place at Los Feliz Blvd, was organized by the Mega Fans associations. Seeing the video, it seems the RRR star had great fun interacting with his fans. During an interaction with fans, he said, "I am very happy to meet my fans from different states of USA. Their love and support have always motivated me to do better. It's always a pleasure to interact with my fans and I thank the Mega Fans association USA for organizing this event." In the video, he also opened up about his trip so far. Calling it the most "memorable and special trip," Ram Charan added, "This is really a special trip and I cannot forget this trip. I am saying this not just like a Telugu but as an Indian. The RRR movie has created history and as Telugus and Indians all of you have made it possible."

Ram Charan also spoke about his father Chiranjeevi and the way he greets his fans. He said, "I saw the zoom session of Waltair Veerayya. Whenever I try to do something with all enthusiasm, my father (Chiranjeevi) outsmarts me with one step ahead. Off screen, the way he interacts with his fans is amazing. I want him to give me some gap to catch up but it's difficult to catch up with the way he enjoys meeting all of you. I hope you are all on the zoom, a new way of interacting with fans."

For the event, Ram Charan opted for a white shirt paired with olive pants. He added sunglasses to accentuate his look. In the image, the actor can be seen happily posing for the pictures. He can also be seen clicking selfies with his fans and happily interacting with them. Check out the images below:

Ram Charan is in the USA to attend the Oscars as the RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Also, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be performing their viral hit track at the award ceremony.