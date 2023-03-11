At Pre-Oscars Party, Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan And Upasana Had This Much Fun

Priyanka Chopra, Ram Charan and Upasana from pre-Oscars party.

Priyanka Chopra's pre-Oscar party was sugar, spice and everything nice. The event was organised to celebrate South Asian Excellence. From Preity Zinta to Malala Yousafzai, stars came together to celebrate this year's nominees. Of course, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela were also part of the get-together. Well, let us tell you, Priyanka and Ram Charan had a blast. In the pictures, the actor looks dapper in a Dolce and Gabbana suit. Mom-to-be Upasana stuns in a kaftan. For the evening, Priyanka picked a shimmery silver three-piece number from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. Ram Charan and Upasana also spent some quality time with the “actors, directors and producers of the west”.

You can check out the picture here:

Ram Charan has shared pictures featuring himself and director JJ Abrams on Twitter. Calling it a “privilege”, the actor wrote, “Had the privilege of meeting JJ Abrams today. Thank you sir for inviting me this evening. I'm a big fan of your work.”

Before this, Ram Charan appeared on Entertainment Tonight, hosted by Ash Crossan. The actor, on the show, expressed his gratitude for all the love coming their way. He said, “We are all here as a family to celebrate the film. To celebrate our music composer MM Keeravani. Thanks to our director SS Rajamouli who made it possible. No, I think we have got enough from people. Everything that we are getting now is extra! We are just living in the moment. It's just overwhelming that LA-Hollywood, the Mecca of cinema, has been so warm towards us. Good cinema doesn't have a language. RRR is an example of that.”

RRR's song Naatu Naatu has earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's electrifying dance moves have kept us glued to the screens. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, also starred Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.