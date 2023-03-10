Ram Charan On US Show: 'Good Cinema Has No Language. RRR Is An Example'

Ram Charan shared this image. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

You must be living under a rock if you haven't heard about RRR's Oscar nomination. The film has earned a nomination under the Best Original Song category for the electrifying number Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's killer moves have kept us glued to the screens. It won't be wrong to say that most of us, at some point, have tried to get the Naatu Naatu hook step right. Didn't we? Well, the SS Rajamouli directorial has been receiving much love and appreciation on the international platform. Now, with just days left for the 95th Academy Awards, Ram Charan is gearing up for the big day. The actor recently appeared on Entertainment Tonight, hosted by Ash Crossan. Ram Charan spoke about the love RRR has been receiving from fans, the song Naatu Naatu and his personal life. The actor said, “Yes, Upasana and I are expecting our first child together. We have been married for 10 years. So far, everything is good.”

Sharing his excitement about the Oscar nomination, Ram Charan said, “We are all here as a family to celebrate the film. To celebrate our music composer MM Keeravani. Thanks to our director SS Rajamouli who made it possible.”

When asked if he felt that the film “deserved more love this award season”, Ram Charan said, “No, I think we have got enough from people. Everything that we are getting now is extra! We are just living in the moment. It's just overwhelming that LA-Hollywood, the Mecca of cinema, has been so warm towards us. Good cinema doesn't have a language. RRR is an example of that.”



Ram Charan also revealed the names of the Hollywood directors he would want to work with. “JJ Abrams is one of them. Quentin Tarantino is another of my favourites. His war film ‘Inglourious Basterds' is one of my all-time favourites. He has been a big influence,” he said.

Ram Charan added that he would like to be a “part of the film or a franchise in every country where people appreciate art.”

Along with the series of pictures and snippets of the interview, Ram Charan wrote, “Gearing up for Sunday. Had a good chat with Ash Crossan.”

The Oscars 2023 will be held on Sunday night in Los Angeles.