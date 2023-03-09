Ram Charan On US Podcast: 'Oscars Is Like Olympic Gold Medal For Us'

Ram Charan speaks to Sam Fragoso of Talk Easy.

South Indian superstar Ram Charan, who is currently gearing up for the Oscars this coming weekend, spoke to Sam Fragoso of Talk Easy on a variety of topics ranging from his upbringing in Hyderabad to making dad Chiranjeevi proud with the Oscar nomination. Elaborating on being a part of a film like RRR, which has broken barriers and given the Indian movie industry, recognition on the global platform, the actor said, "RRR is a platform where this journey is going to come. It's a way of achieving what all the hardworking directors and people in the movie industry in India wanted to see for the last 85 years. The final goal is to be recognized on a world platform.”

The actor was also asked about his song Naatu Naatu being nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. Talking about his father Chiranjeevi's reaction to the historic feat, Ram Charan said, "All the people that I am talking about, even they don't know what this will be doing for our country. You cannot comprehend the result of this day. It is emotional for all of us. It is emotional for my dad who is waiting there. Before taking my flight, he was so sentimental that I was coming here. In 154 films he has done and the 42 years he has been working, he has been to the Oscars in the 80s and that too for an appearance, and that also he felt was a huge achievement. But today we have been nominated and, on the list, and now waiting. He told me the value of it as younger actors, we don't know the value of this so early in our career but he knows the value and I truly believe, that we are praying for this for everyone in India too, not just actors but it's like India winning an Olympic gold medal, I do not run but I only the feeling when my Indian sportsperson holds that medal, The Oscars is like an Olympic Gold medal equivalent for us."

Going further in the discussion, the actor recalled his childhood days when his father, despite being a superstar in the South Indian film industry, didn't let the clout get to his or Ram's head. He also attributed his success in life to the way his father had shaped his mind since childhood.

"Growing up, all my dad's awards and the cinema magazines would stay in the office below our house, and by mistake, if I was in the office to take some stationery and would enter our house with any of his pictures, no magazines or pictures of fan work was in our house. A famous Indian artist made a painting of his and even that did not enter our house, because he did not want the influence of his work coming into his residence. He thought it was very glamorous, and tempting as an industry and he wanted us to be as normal as possible, he did not want us to know that we had a superstar father and to take it for granted that it would all come easy for us. Whatever he did was right as till today, I can pay my EMIs and keep it going and I am doing well because of his upbringing and the way he was." the actor explained.

Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso is a weekly podcast of conversations with artists, activists, and politicians.

On the personal front, Ram Charan is all set to embrace parenthood. Amid his busy schedule, Ram took his wife Upasana Konidela on a babymoon trip recently. Sharing the video on Instagram, Upasana wrote, "Amidst all the hustle, Mr.C's time out for " us Sneak Peek #babymoon# Happy Holi...Ticking it off my bucket list." The video shows the couple enjoying food, a long drive, and some quality time together. As Upasana mentioned, they also went whale and dolphin watching.

Here's a look at the video:

Recently, in the KTLA Entertainment show, Charan has been referred to as the Brad Pitt of India. Reacting to that, Ram blushed and said, "I mean I like Brad Pitt for sure." Fans shared the clip-on Twitter and Ram is garnering praise from netizens. Previously, Ram Charan appeared on the daytime Talk show 'Good Morning America' where he talked about the bumper success of RRR. He has also opened up about becoming a father in the show.

The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu will be performed on the Oscar stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics' Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, RRR and Naatu Naatu are riding high on the global chart.