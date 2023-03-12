Priyanka Chopra Hosts Ram Charan And His Wife Upasana Kamineni At Her Los Angeles House. See Pic

Upasana Kamineni shared this picture. (courtesy: upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan and his pregnant wife Upasana Kamineni are having a blast in the USA, and her Instagram posts stand as proof. The couple, who is in the USA to attend the Oscars, spent a day with Priyanka Chopra and her family. The global actress hosted the couple at her Los Angeles house, and seeing the picture, it seems they all had a beautiful evening. Upasana, on Saturday, shared many photos from the second annual South Asian Excellence (co-hosted by Priyanka). Among all was a picture of the couple with Priyanka, her mom Madhu Chopra and in-laws Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas.

In the image, everyone can be seen in casual outfits. Priyanka Chopra and Upasana Kamineni can be seen in white ensembles, while Ram Charan looks dapper in a blue sweatshirt and white pants. Priyanka's mom can be seen in a traditional white kurta set, while Priyanka's in-laws can be seen in shades of red and black outfits. They all are happily posing for the camera. Sharing the post, Upasana wrote, "LA familia #hollywood @priyankachopra thank u for always being there for us." For those who don't know, then let us tell you Priyanka and Ram Charan have co-starred in the 2013 movie Zanjeer. The movie marked Ram Charan's Bollywood debut.

Check out Upasana's post below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and her manager Anjula Acharia co-hosted a pre-Oscars bash on March 9 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. It honoured nominees such as RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers. The event was attended by Nick Jonas, Preity Zinta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jr NTR and others.