RRR At Oscars: Jr NTR's Red Carpet Look Channels Bheem From The Film

Oscars 2023: Jr NTR shared this image. (courtesy: jrntr)

RRR star Jr NTR brought his best fashion game to the world's biggest stage - the 95th Academy Awards, and we can't take our eyes off. Jr NTR has treated his Insta family to his dashing pictures in which he can be seen in a black ensemble with a tiger motif embroidered on his shoulder. Jr NTR's outfit is designed by Gaurav Gupta. In the images, the actor looks fierce as he poses for the camera in style. His outfit draws inspiration from his RRR character - Komaram Bheem. Sharing the post, he simply wrote, "The Oscars. #Oscars95." Take a look below:

Jr NTR walked the red carpet in style:

(Image Courtesy: Getty)

RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. The movie has achieved those milestones, which no other Indian film ever did on the international platform. It has been winning trophies as well as hearts at various award ceremonies, including Gloden Globes, the 28th Critics Choice Movie Awards and New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022, to name a few.

Ahead of the Oscars, Jr NTR wished Brendan Fraser the best of luck for his Best Actor nomination. Brendan Fraser has been nominated for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. On Instagram, Jr NTR shared an image in which both the actors look dapper in suits. In the caption, Jr NTR said: "Good luck for tomorrow Brendan Fraser sir."

Take a look below:

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in NTR 30.

Meanwhile, the Oscars are being held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.