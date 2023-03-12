Jr NTR Shares Pic With Brendan Fraser, Wishes Him 'Good Luck' Ahead Of Oscars

Jr NTR shared this picture. (courtesy: jrntr)

Fans of superstar Jr NTR have much to rejoice. The actor is currently gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Naatu Naatu, the song featuring him and Ram Charan from RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Ahead of the event, Jr NTR has been seen brushing shoulders with the who's who of Hollywood. A case in point is popular actor Brendan Fraser, who the RRR star posed with for a picture over the weekend. Sharing the image, Jr NTR wished Fraser the best of luck for his Best Actor nomination. Fraser has been nominated for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. In the image shared, the two actors look dapper in suits. In the caption, Jr NTR said: “Good luck for tomorrow Brendan Fraser sir.”

See the image here:

Now, Brendan Fraser is not the only Hollywood star that Jr NTR met with in LA. Jr NTR also met and interacted with Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount. As per a source, Lucien ran into Jr NTR at a cafe in Beverly Hills, LA and could not stop gushing about the actor. As per a source, “Lucien recognised Jr NTR instantly from RRR and came to greet him and congratulate him on his success of his RRR…They [Lucien and Jr NTR] later even chatted about the film and Lucien was very keen on knowing how NTR shot the interval sequence with the animals and could not stop himself from praising NTR and his performance.” The two actors also shared images from their meeting on social media. Lucien Laviscount posted a collage of two images with Jr NTR on Instagram Stories. Sharing the selfies on his page too, Jr NTR said: “Lucien, never drive again!” with a wink emoji. We sense an inside joke here and have to admit, we feel major FOMO.

Jr NTR shared another image with Lucien Laviscount and him looking dapper in suits.

Jr NTR also shared some photos ahead of the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscar party that was hosted by Priyanka Chopra. “Just,” read his caption.

Preity Zinta, who was also present at the pre-Oscar event, shared a selfie with Jr NTR, among other stars. Along with the pictures, Preity wrote, “A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you guys. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia, for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together and for celebrating each other's achievements. It was such a fun evening.”

The 95th Academy Awards will be telecast live at 8 pm (EST) on March 12 / 5.30 am (IST) on March 13.