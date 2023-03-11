When Emily In Paris Star Lucien Laviscount Met Jr NTR In Los Angeles. See Pic

Emily in Paris Star Lucien Laviscount and Jr NTR in LA.

We have some fantastic news for all Jr NTR fans. The actor, who won a million hearts with his performance as Komaram Bheem in RRR, is currently gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards. Jr NTR was also invited to the pre-Oscar party hosted by Priyanka Chopra. The RRR song Naatu Naatu,featuring him and Ram Charan, has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. Oh, and, we are happy to report that Emily in Paris' heartthrob Lucien Laviscount aka Alfie is a big-time fan of Jr NTR. This is not a drill, guys. Recently, Lucien ran into Jr NTR at a cafe in Beverly Hills, LA. Lucien, who played Lily Collins aka Emily's love interest in the Netflix series, instantly recognised Jr NTR and praised his work in the SS Rajamouli film. As per a source, “Lucien recognised Jr NTR instantly from RRR and came to greet him and congratulate him on his success of his RRR.” Pointing at the tiger sequence in the film, the source added, “They [Lucien and Jr NTR] later even chatted about the film and Lucien was very keen on knowing how NTR shot the interval sequence with the animals and could not stop himself from praising NTR and his performance.”

Here is a picture of Lucien Laviscount and Jr NTR sharing a warm hug:

Jr NTR has also shared some snippets from his LA diaries. The actor looked oh-so-handsome in a finely tailored suit. The pictures were clicked ahead of the South Asian Excellence pre-Oscar party. “Just,” read his caption.

We also got a glimpse of Jr NTR in the inside pictures shared by Preity Zinta. It's a selfie. Jr NTR and Preity Zinta are smiling at the camera. Along with the album, Preity wrote, “A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you guys. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Anjula Acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together and for celebrating each others achievement. It was such a fun evening.”

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 (March 13 morning in India).