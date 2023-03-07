Jr NTR, In USA For The Oscars, Just Opened His Beverly Hills Album With This Entry

Actor Jr NTR has finally landed in the USA after receiving a grand send-off from his fans at the Hyderabad airport yesterday. The actor, who is gearing up for attending the Oscars next week, has just posted a scenic picture of himself and we can't help but enjoy the view vicariously. The picture has been taken in California's Beverly Hills and shows the RRR actor facing his back to the camera while gazing into the clear skies ahead. Take a look at the lovely picture:

The actor was captured leaving for the Oscars in the US on Monday. The actor was seen wearing a beige-colored hoody with black pants in the video. The actor was seen waving to people present at the airport and also shaking hands with some of them. RRR'S Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category. Last week, Jr NTR along with Alia Bhatt was awarded the Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association 2023.

From winning a Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu to earning a nomination at the Oscars 2023, the SS Rajamouli magnum opus is unstoppable. Earlier, RRR won 4 awards at the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. The film won Best International Film along with 3 big awards, including Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for the Oscar-nominated Naatu Naatu. In his acceptance speech, while winning Best Stunts, Rajamouli thanked his entire team who have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film. Rajamouli said, “ A big thank you to all the members of the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) who thought RRR had the best stunts. Thanks, a lot. I must first thank my choreographer who has put in lots of effort to execute all the stunts. Juji [stunt master] helped them with some of the climax action sequences. And, to all the other choreographers who worked hard and came to India and understood our vision. They changed their working style to suit our working style and delivered what we had today.”

RRR, set in the 1920s, is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.