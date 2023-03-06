Jr NTR Is Off To The Oscars. Fans Give Him Grand Send-Off At Hyderabad Airport

Image was shared on Twitter.(courtesy:vamsikaka)

Ahead of the Oscars, photos and videos of south superstar NTR Jr leaving for the US at Hyderabad airport on Monday have gone viral on the Internet. The actor was seen wearing a beige-coloured hoody with black pants in the video. The actor is seen waving to people present at the airport and also shook hands with some of them. The song Naatu Naatu featuring NTR Jr and Ram Charan from S S Rajamouli's RRR is competing for the Academy award in the category of Best Original Score. Last week, Jr NTR along with Alia Bhatt were awarded the Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association 2023.

"Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr," the organisers wrote on Twitter.

Speaking of Naatu Naatu, the song is competing with This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.' Since then, RRR and Naatu Naatu are riding high on the global chart.

The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch.

